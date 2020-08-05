STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP celebrates first anniversary of revocation of J-K's special status in Kashmir

BJP leader Altaf Thakur said the abrogation of Article 370 last year was "the only operation in the history in which not a single bullet was fired, not a single stone was pelted".

Published: 05th August 2020 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Article 370 abrogation anniversary

Security personnel stand guard on a street during restrictions imposed in the wake of the first anniversary of Article 370 abrogation in Srinagar Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The BJP's Kashmir unit on Wednesday celebrated the first anniversary of the revocation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir and accused those protesting the constitutional changes of being sympathisers of the ISIS.

  BJP leaders and workers unfurled the national flag at the party office and distributed sweets.

"We are celebrating the completion of one year of abrogation of Article 370 (provisions) and the positive changes that it brought in Jammu and Kashmir," BJP leader Altaf Thakur told reporters at the party office in Jawahar Nagar here.

Thakur said the abrogation of Article 370 provisions of the Constitution, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, had brought about many positive changes and put an end to stone pelting in Kashmir.

"There used to be stone pelting during encounters that has stopped. There used to be ISIS flag, Pakistani flag that has stopped. That is what we are celebrating," he added.

On some political parties in Kashmir observing 'Black Day' on Wednesday, Thakur said they were sympathisers of the ISIS.

"Those who are in love with black are sympathisers of ISIS. They should think what they are supporting," he said.

  Thakur said the abrogation of Article 370 last year was "the only operation in the history in which not a single bullet was fired, not a single stone was pelted".

He said while the separatist stranglehold on Kashmir has been broken after August 5 last year, stalwarts of separatism like Syed Ali Shah Geelani have realised that Pakistan is only fuelling violence.

"It might be late but better late than never that even Geelani has realised that Pakistan is adopting use and throw policy with them.

Pakistan is only interested in terrorism in Kashmir," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Article 370 abrogation anniversary BJP Kashmir unit Altaf Thakue
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp