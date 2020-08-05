STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Conspiracy to link Aaditya Thackeray to Sushant case: Shiv Sena

Those conspiring to link Aaditya Thackeray to the case will have to pay a heavy price for it, Sanjay Raut said.

Published: 05th August 2020 05:02 PM

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday alleged a conspiracy to link stateminister and Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray to actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Though Raut didn't take any name, he said the Opposition still cannot digest the fact that the Sena-led government is in power in the state.

"What has Aaditya Thackeray got to dowith the Sushant Singh Rajput case? It seems the Opposition still cannot digest that the Shiv Sena-led government has come to power in the state," Raut told reporters.

Those conspiring to link Aaditya Thackeray to the case will have to pay a heavy price for it, he said.

Aaditya, son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, had clarified on Tuesday that he was nowhere related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, and that he and his family are being targeted for no reason.

He had said dirty politics has been played following the death of the Bollywood actor and without naming anyone, added that the allegation being levelled is political stomach-ache stemming from frustration.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

The Mumbai Police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and an investigation is underway.

Patna Police had registered a case of abetment to suicide against Rajput's girlfriend and budding actress Rhea Chakraborty on the complaint of the late actor's father K K Singh.

The registration of the case led to a turf war over jurisdiction of investigation between Mumbai Police and Bihar Police.

The Bihar government on Tuesday recommended a CBI probe in the case.

