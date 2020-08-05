STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Doctors in Shillong remove 24-kg tumour from woman's abdomen

Hospital Superintendent, Dr Icylda Sangma said the surgical procedure was conducted by a team of doctors including two gynaecologists in a nearly three hour operation on August 3.

Surgery

For representational purpose.

By PTI

SHILLONG: A 24-kg tumour was removed from the abdomen of a woman by doctors at a hospital in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district, officials said on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old woman hailing from Jamge village in East Garo Hills district was admitted at the Tura Maternity and Child Hospital on July 29 after she developed severe abdominal pain, they said.

Hospital Superintendent, Dr Icylda Sangma said the surgical procedure was conducted by a team of doctors including two gynaecologists in a nearly three hour operation on August 3.

The patient is stable and under medical observation, the hospital superintendent said, adding that the tumour has been sent for a biopsy to find out if it was cancerous.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday complimented the doctors for the successful tumour removal operation.

"A team of Doctors of the Tura District Maternity and Child Hospital (DMCH) successfully removed a 24kg Tumour from the abdomen of a patient from East Garo Hills.

I congratulate Dr.

Vince Momin and the Team for the successful operation and I wish the patient a speedy recovery," the chief minister tweeted.

According to the district authorities, one of the doctors also donated blood to the patient and community members came forward to provide financial assistance for the operation which was also lauded by West Garo Hills district deputy commissioner Ram Singh.

Singh said, "We put on record our appreciation of the effort made by the entire team that was part of the surgical feat.

I compliment the community members who came forward and helped save a life.

 

