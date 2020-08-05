STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gujarat records 1,020 new COVID-19 cases as tally nears 66,000 mark; 25 die, 898 recover

With 25 more patients dying due to the infection, the toll rose to 2,534, the state health department said in a release.

Published: 05th August 2020 01:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 01:44 AM   |  A+A-

A healthcare worker wearing a PPE kit takes a sample of a woman for COVID-19 test at a residential area in Ahmedabad Wednesday July 8 2020.

A healthcare worker wearing a PPE kit takes a sample of a woman for COVID-19 test at a residential area. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat reported 1,020 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking its COVID-19 tally to 65,704, while 25 more patients succumbed to the infection, 11 of them in Surat, the state health department said.

With 25 more patients dying due to the infection, the toll rose to 2,534, the department said in a release here.

As many as 898 patients were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, taking the number of recovered cases in the state to 48,359, it said.

Surat reported the highest number of 245 new cases on Tuesday followed by Ahmedabad at 153.

The total COVID-19 cases in Surat rose to 14,665 and in Ahmedabad to 27,122.

Among other districts, Vadodara reported 105 new cases, followed by Rajkot at 88 and Bhavnagar at 55.

Junagadh reported 38 new cases, Gandhinagar 28, Dahod and Kutch 23 each, Jamnagar and Panchmahal 22 each, Narmada 20, Amreli 18, Bharuch, Botad and Gir Somnath 16 each, Mehsana 15, Navsari and Sabarkantha 13 each, Mahisagar 12 and Kheda 11, among others, the release said.

Out of the 25 new fatalities, Surat reported the highest at 11,taking its toll to 643, followed by Junagadh at four.

Ahmedabad reported three deaths, raising its toll to 1,612.

Jamnagar also reported three deaths, Vadodara two, Bhavnagar and Rajkot one each, the department said.

Surat reported the highest number of 213 new recoveries and Ahmedabad 107.

The number of recovered cases in Surat rose to 9,728 and in Ahmedabad to 21,908.

There are at present 14,811 active cases in the state, of which 87 patients are put on ventilators, while the condition of the remaining 14,724 is stable, the release said.

The state conducted 20,735 tests for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours at a rate of 319 tests per day per million, the department said.

A total of 8,54,839 samples have been tested so far for the virus, it said.

As per the health department, a total of 4,89,338 persons are currently quarantined in the state.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 65,704, new cases 1,020, deaths 2,534, discharged 48,359, active cases 14,811, people tested so far 8,54,839.

