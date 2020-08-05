STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Magisterial inquiry against Tripura BJP MLA for visiting COVID facility without permission

Wearing a PPE kit, the former health minister visited the COVID Care Centre set up at the Bhagat Singh Youth Hostel on Sunday and distributed fruits among the patients.

Published: 05th August 2020 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MLA Sudip Roy Barman coming out from the Bhagat Singh Covid Care Centre in Agartala (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

AGARTALA: The Tripura government has ordered a magisterial inquiry against BJP MLA Sudip Roy Barman for visiting a COVID Care Centre here allegedly without authorisation, officials said on Wednesday.

The inquiry was ordered by the state Home Department, which asked the District Magistrate of West Tripura, Sandeep Namdeo Mahatme, to submit the report within 15 days, they said.

Wearing a PPE kit, the former health minister visited the COVID Care Centre set up at the Bhagat Singh Youth Hostel on Sunday and distributed fruits among the patients.

Deputy Secretary A Deb, in the order issued on Tuesday, asked the district magistrate to inquire on "three aspects nature of breach of security, risk to health of self and others, including inmates, and fixing of responsibility on all those who connived or facilitated, and nature of connivance or facilitation".

A suo motu case was also filed against Barman, who was removed as the health minister in May last year, under the Epidemic Diseases Act at the Capital Complex police station, a police officer said.

Following the visit, the administration also asked Barman to go on quarantine but he refused, calling it a "conspiracy" to get him exposed to coronavirus.

The district magistrate served a memo to him on Monday, stating that he entered the COVID Care Centre "unauthorisedly" and exposed himself to COVID-19 patients there.

He put himself at a high risk of developing the disease and due to this, he would be put in institutional quarantine for seven days, followed by seven days of home quarantine, the memo said.

In his reply, Barman said that he feels the district magistrate wrote the memo "under duress" and claimed some group with vested interest hatched a conspiracy to get him exposed to coronavirus, putting his life at risk by quarantining him with other COVID-19 patients.

The district magistrate said that the matter was referred to him by the Health Department and he would send Barman's letter back to the department.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Barman said his visit was not unauthorised as prior information was given about it to the Director of Health Services and Medical Superintendent of Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital, the apex dedicated COVID facility.

He said he visited the centre after seeing on social media a clip of a pregnant COVID-19 patient complaining about lack of doctors and the facility being unhygienic.

Barman said that he visited the centre only after wearing a full-body PPE kit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sudip Roy Barman COVID care centre visit
India Matters
A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
50-year-old cancer patient beats coronavirus in Delhi
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | Twitter)
Sonu Sood helps TN students stuck in Russia fly back home
Candidates are seen writing the UPSC Examination in an exam centre at Madurai on Sunday | KK Sundar
197 women qualify in civil services exam 2019
The military and police bands will perform on Wednesday afternoon at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior.
I-Day: Military bands to perform across India to express gratitude to corona warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp