Patna diary

Rajesh K Thakur By

Express News Service

Mobile Command Post facility at Patna Airport

Jai Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna is now equipped with a Mobile Command Post to handle emergency situation. The Airport Authority of India commissioned a state of the art MCP facility recently in a vehicle outfitted with specialised equipment as an on-screen command, coordination and communication centre for emergencies. The MCP vehicle is equipped with the nigh-vision binocular of 120 meter range, four foldable stretches, 4 neomatic mast lights, the VHF wireless set dome-camera and many others. It has also sitting capacity for eight persons in centrally AC environment in case of emergency.

App ‘Sanjivan’ launched to inform people of Covid

Amidst the Covid epidemic outbreaks, the “Sanjivan” app was launched on Monday to alert the people about the infection. Principal health secretary Pratyay Amrit said that the app has all features to provide users information on how to avoid the infection, self-registration, availability of testing facilities and beds in hospitals, home isolation and other related issues. “The app has also a feature to information about Corona dedicated hospitals in addition to a chatting facility through which people can ask questions related to corona,” Amrit said. The toll free number 102 can be dialled directly from this app and toll free number 104 for advice and consultation of doctors after downloading on the smart phone.

Rakhi: Nitish promotes greenery

Promoting human bonding with environment and trees, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tied a ‘raksha-sutra’ with a tree at Patna on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Accompanied by his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi and officials, Nitish reached Vatika-II and tied the ‘raksha sutra’. He also planted a sapling stating that everyone on this planet has right to save the Jal-Jeevan Haryaali. The chief minister has been regularly attending this programme to spread the message of afforestation in urban spaces. But, this year the event was a muted affair due to the pandemic.

Volunteers tie rakhis to Gandhi Setu

Volunteers, associated with the Gandhi Setu Bachao Abhiyan tied rakhis to the bridge that connects Patna with Hajipur on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Led by doctor-turned-social activist B Jha Mrinal, the volunteers said that the main objective of this programme was to express peaceful opposition to the government’s direction to dismantle the eastern lane of the bridge. Besides Mrinal, other prominent citizens who tied rakhis included Avinash Bhardwaj, Prof. Satyendra Kumar, Dr. Veena Kumari Sinha, Kisalaya Kishore, Pankaj Singh, and RK Jha.

Rajesh K Thakur

Our correspondent in Bihar rkthajipur@gmail.com