PCC chief comes in rescue of Amarinder Singh

Asserting that the actions of Bajwa and Dullo could not be tolerated any longer, he said, leaders like these, who did not have even the courage to face elections, were no asset to the party.

Published: 05th August 2020 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Sunil Jakhar

Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: As Punjab’s worst ever hooch tragedy unfolds, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh found support from the Congress state chief even as he is under attack not only from the opposition leaders but also party members.

After Rajya Sabha MPs Pratap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo met the Governor demanding a CBI inquiry, Congress state president Sunil Jakhar said he would write to AICC president Sonia Gandhi seeking action against the brazen indiscipline of the two Rajya Sabha MPs who had chosen to attack their own government.

“It is time to stem the rot and save the Congress from the petty machinations of the likes of Bajwa and Dullo, who had no shame in biting the hand that feeds them,” stressed Jakhar. The PCC chief said he would seek strict action against the two MPs who were “disgracefully exploiting” a tragedy to further their own political ambitions and interests.

Asserting that the actions of Bajwa and Dullo could not be tolerated any longer, he said, leaders like these, who did not have even the courage to face elections, were no asset to the party. “Such back-stabbing members should be shown the door before they can cause any serious damage,” said Jakhar, adding that enough is enough now. Both Bajwa and Dullo had told Governor VP Singh Badnore that the tragedy could have been averted had the CM acted in time on their complaints about illegal liquor businesses.

