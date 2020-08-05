PM Modi arrives in Ayodhya to lay foundation stone of Ram temple

By PTI

AYODHYA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the temple town of Ayodhya on Wednesday to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple.

Wearing traditional dhoti-kurta, the prime minister deboarded an Air Force helicopter which flew him here from Lucknow.

He was welcomed at the Saket helipad by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya ahead of 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Ram Temple

The ground-breaking ceremony by Prime Minister Modi for the temple's construction, in the presence of leading lights of Hindutva movement including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, is being held on a day which coincides with the first anniversary of the annulment of Article 370, a key ideological plank for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Prior to the function, the prime minister will take part in 'pooja' and 'darshan' at Hanumangarhi Temple, a statement by the PMO said on Tuesday.

From Hanumangarhi Temple, the prime minister will travel to 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi' where he will take part in pooja and darshan of 'Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman'.

He will also plant a Parijat (Indian night jasmine) sapling.

Modi will subsequently perform 'bhoomi poojan'.

He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on the 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'.