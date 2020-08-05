STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi leaves for Ayodhya to lay foundation stone of Ram temple

Published: 05th August 2020 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi boarding an Air Force plane for Ayodhya where he will lay the foundation stone of Ram temple.

PM Narendra Modi boarding an Air Force plane for Ayodhya where he will lay the foundation stone of Ram temple. (Photo | PMO Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning left for Ayodhya where he will lay the foundation stone of Ram temple.

The Prime Minister's Office shared a picture of Modi boarding an Air Force plane.

He was dressed in traditional dhoti-kurta.

"PM Narendra Modi leaves for Ayodhya," the PMO tweeted.

A helicopter would fly him to Ayodhya from Lucknow. Prior to the function, the prime minister will take part in 'pooja' and 'darshan' at Hanumangarhi, a statement by the PMO said on Tuesday.

From Hanumangarhi, the prime minister will travel to 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi' where he will take part in pooja and darshan of 'Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman'.

He will also plant a Parijat (Indian night jasmine) sapling.

Modi will subsequently perform 'Bhoomi Poojan', the statement said.

He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on the 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'.

