STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ram temple construction a work of public welfare, like building nation: Mahant Nritya Gopal Das

Gopal Das said the construction of the temple is like building the nation and building the world.

Published: 05th August 2020 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das (R) and Yugpurush Paramanand Ji Maharaj | pti

By PTI

AYODHYA: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das said Wednesday that the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya is a work of public welfare and it is like building the nation and the world.

"The feeling, wish and desire of the Hindu people is that a divine temple is constructed at the earliest and we are able to see it with our eyes," he said after the bhoomi pujan for the temple in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gopal Das said the construction of the temple is like building the nation and building the world.

It is a work of public welfare, he said.

"It is a matter of happiness.

I was often asked when will the temple be built," he said, adding he now says, "Ek oar Modi aur ek oar Yogi, ab nahi to kab banega (On one side Modi and on the other Yogi, if not now then when?).

" "A pleasant time has come.

It is the wish and desire of crores of Hindu devotees of Lord Ram that the place were Lord Ram is seated a grand temple is built.

All of them are ready to contribute mind, body and wealth for this," the mahant added.

Gopal Das, UP chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat were on the dais with the prime minister, consecrating the very first bricks that will go into building the temple.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ram Temple construction Ram Temple boomi pujan Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp