STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sushant death case: Bollywood lyricist offers office, vehicle to Bihar Police team

The cops are facing problem as the Mumbai Police has refused to facilitate accommodation and conveyance to them.

Published: 05th August 2020 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood lyricists and writer Manoj Muntashir (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Bollywood lyricists and writer Manoj Muntashir has offered his car and office for free to the Patna Police team which is camping in Mumbai to investigate the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

At present, a team of four cops from Bihar is investigating the case in Mumbai by collecting evidence and recording the statements of people directly or indirectly related to the actor's death case. The cops are facing problem as the Mumbai Police has refused to facilitate accommodation and conveyance to them.

Further, the Mumbai Police has allegedly quarantined Patna SP Vinay Tiwari, who was sent to Mumbai to lead the team, at a guest house on Sunday.

Manoj Muntashir on Wednesday tweeted that if the Bihar cops are not getting any support to stay and move in Mumbai, he is ready to offer his office and car with a driver to the team. "It is reported that Bihar police is not getting any support for stay and movement in Mumbai. I'm ready to vacate my office where there is all kinds of facilities. I will give the car and driver also, the investigation of Bihar police should not stop", he tweeted.

He doubted the intention of all those against the case being handed over to the CBI. "It is clear that an attempt is being made to save a bugman and lie after lie is being told. A hapless father of 74 years of age is looking for justice", he further tweeted.

Muntashir is popular in Bollywood for his story on YouTube on the legendary literary creation of Kafan, one of the famous stories by Munshi Prem Chand.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sushant Singh Rajput suicide Mumbai Police Patna Police SC Manoj Muntashir
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp