Sushant Singh Rajput case: IPS officer asked me to pressurize Rhea Chakraborty, says DCP Dahiya

Dahiya said Singh told him that Rajput's family felt Rhea was "controlling" the actor and wanted her out of his life.

Published: 05th August 2020 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakroborty

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakroborty (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A senior Mumbai police official has claimed that the IPS brother-in-law of Sushant Singh Rajput had asked him to call the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty to the police station and pressurize her.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Paramjit Singh Dahiya told a TV channel that O P Singh, brother-in-law of Rajput and senior IPS officer of Haryana police, had made the request in February this year.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

"Singh asked me to call Rhea Chakraborty to the police station informally and pressurize her," said Dahiya, who was the zonal police head of Bandra region till April 1.

Dahiya said Singh told him that Rajput's family felt Rhea was "controlling" the actor and wanted her out of his life.

Dahiya said the actor's family did not submit a written complaint.

He said O P Singh made the informal request to him through WhatsApp messages on February 18 and 25. The DCP said Singh visited Mumbai on February 5 and told him to inform Rajput that he was in Mumbai.

He also requested that a person called Miranda be kept in a day's police custody, without any complaint or investigation, Dahiya said.

The DCP said he "politely and firmly" told Singh that it was not possible for him to call anyone to the police station and keep him in custody as it was against the procedure.

Dahiya said he asked Singh to file a written complaint based on which the matter would be investigated.

The written complaint never came, he added.

Rajput's father KK Singh has released a video saying he alerted Mumbai police on February 25 that his son's life was in danger.

On Monday, Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh said the family didn't raise any suspicion when the city police recorded their statements on June 16.

"At that moment, they didn't raise any suspicion and also didn't complain about any lapse in our investigation," he said.

