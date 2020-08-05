STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tests positive of COVID-19, Odisha CM wishes speedy recovery

Pradhan, 51, had developed COVID-like symptoms on Monday and was tested on Tuesday.

Published: 05th August 2020 12:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 12:42 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to Medanta Hospital.

In a tweet, Pradhan said he has been admitted to hospital after testing positive of COVID-19.

Pradhan, 51, had developed COVID-like symptoms on Monday and was tested on Tuesday.

"After seeing symptoms of COVID-19, I got tested. The report has come positive," he tweeted.

"On the advice of doctors, I have been admitted to hospital and I am healthy."

Sources said Pradhan had last week met Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to Medanta on Sunday after testing positive of coronavirus.

His staff too had earlier tested positive and has been isolation since.

Pradhan is one of the several high-profile names to have tested positive.

Others include Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiah.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has also been diagnosed with the infection and is being treated at privately-owned Kauvery Hospital.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to Pradhan on Tuesday and wished for his speedy recovery from COVID-19.

Pradhan was admitted to a hospital earlier in the day after testing positive for COVID-19.

"Concerned to know about the hospitalisation of Honble Union Minister @dpradhanbjp after being tested positive for #COVID19. Spoke with him and wished for a quick recovery & good health," Patnaik tweeted.



Sources said Pradhan had last week met Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to a hospital on Sunday after testing positive for coronavirus infection.

Both of them are admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon in Haryana.

Pradhan is one of the several high-profile names to have tested positive.





Four Odisha MLAs were earlier diagnosed with COVID-19 and all of them have recovered, sources in the state assembly said.

