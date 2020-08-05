STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP cabinet minister Brajesh Pathak tests positive for COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Brajesh Pathak asked people who came in contact with him recently to get themselves tested as per norms.

Published: 05th August 2020 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

UP cabinet minister Brajesh Pathak

UP cabinet minister Brajesh Pathak (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19, and asked people who came in contact with him recently to get themselves tested as per norms.

"After symptoms of coronavirus, I got tested on the advice of doctors. I tested positive for COVID-19. Those who came in contact with me in past few days are requested to follow government guidelines and quarantine themselves and get themselves tested," Law minister Pathak said in a tweet.

Till Tuesday,  COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 1 lakh-mark while the death toll climbed to 1,817.

UP minister Kamal Rani Varun succumbed to the novel coronavirus on Sunday There are 41,222 active coronavirus cases in the state and 57,271 people have recovered and discharged from hospitals, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad had said.

The state's infection tally stands at 1,00,310, he had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Brajesh Pathak Brajesh Pathak covid positive Coronavirus COVID 19 UP minister covid positive
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp