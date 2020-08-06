STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CBIC issues ultimatum of 48 hours to customs to confirm about safety standards of hazardous materials in warehouses

This precautionary step has been taken in view of the recent incident of an explosion in a foreign country caused by such material, CBIC said.

Published: 06th August 2020 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs chief M Ajit Kumar

CBIC chief M Ajit Kumar (File photo| EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Thursday directed customs and field formations to immediately verify and confirm within 48 hours that any hazardous and explosive material lying in warehouses and ports across the country meets all safety and fire standards and presents no danger to life and property.

This precautionary step has been taken in view of the recent incident of an explosion in a foreign country caused by such material, CBIC said.

ALSO READ: After Beirut blast, Chennai jittery over 690 tonnes of ammonium nitrate seized by Customs

The port of Beirut in Lebanon was severely hit by the massive explosion late on August 4, with at least 137 people being killed and some 5,000 others injured, according to the latest data provided by the country's Health Ministry. Many are still missing.

According to the authorities, the incident was caused by the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp