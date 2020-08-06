STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Former J&K Lt Governor GC Murmu appointed new CAG, to take oath on Saturday

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind accepted Murmu's resignation as the Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 06th August 2020 11:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 12:09 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor GC Murmu

Former Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor GC Murmu (File Photo| ANI)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday appointed Girish Chandra Murmu as the new Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, a day after he resigned as the Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

Murmu will succeed Rajiv Mehrishi, a 1978-batch IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, who completes his term on August 7.

"The President has been pleased to appoint Shri Girish Chandra Murmu to be the Comptroller and Auditor General of India with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," a notification by the Department of Economic Affairs said.

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind accepted Murmu's resignation as the first Lieutenant Governor of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Former union minister and senior BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh Manoj Sinha was appointed in his place.

Murmu, a 1985-batch IAS officer, had abruptly submitted his resignation on Wednesday -- the day the union territory marked the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The 60-year-old former IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre had on October 29 last year taken over as the Lieutenant Governor after the state was split into two UTs -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Murmu was Expenditure Secretary in the Ministry of Finance when he was appointed as the Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

He also served as Principal Secretary to Narendra Modi during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister.

The CAG is appointed for a term of six years or till the incumbent attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

As a constitutional functionary, the CAG is primarily entrusted with the responsibility of auditing the accounts of the central and state governments.

CAG reports are laid before Parliament and legislatures of the states.

(With PTI Inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Girish Chandra Murmu Comptroller and Auditor General
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp