STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India firmly rejects China's attempt to raise Kashmir issue at UN Security Council

The Ministry of External Affairs asked China to draw proper conclusions from such infructuous attempts.

Published: 06th August 2020 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

India China Flag

China and India flags (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday hit out at China for making yet another attempt to raise the Kashmir issue at the UN Security Council, saying it "firmly" rejects Beijing's "interference" in the country's internal affairs.

"We have noted that China initiated a discussion in the UN Security Council on issues pertaining to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

"This was not the first time that China has sought to raise a subject that is solely an internal matter of India. As on such previous occasions, this attempt too met with little support from the international community," it added.

The MEA asked China to draw proper conclusions from such "infructuous attempts".

"We firmly reject China's interference in our internal affairs and urge it to draw proper conclusions from such infructuous attempts," it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UNSC UN Security Council Kashmir India China News India China Border India China Standoff India China Clash India China Faceoff  Ladakh Standoff
India Matters
A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
50-year-old cancer patient beats coronavirus in Delhi
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | Twitter)
Sonu Sood helps TN students stuck in Russia fly back home
Candidates are seen writing the UPSC Examination in an exam centre at Madurai on Sunday | KK Sundar
197 women qualify in civil services exam 2019
The military and police bands will perform on Wednesday afternoon at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior.
I-Day: Military bands to perform across India to express gratitude to corona warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp