Insurance firms should pay up claims: Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday, hearing a PIL seeking imposition of a price cap for Covid-19 treatments in private hospitals, asked the Centre to ensure that insurance companies pay the hospitals promptly.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde said insurance companies cannot keep their hands off the issue during this pandemic and urged the government to act. The court suggested that there can be a formula for cheaper treatments in smaller towns.

Meanwhile, the Centre suggested that states could consider the rates fixed under the Ayushman Bharat scheme or the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) as a benchmark to determine the price cap on Covid-19 treatment in private hospitals.