Kashmir: A year on, education in dire straits

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: It’s been almost a year since schools and colleges have been shut in Kashmir, and there is no knowing when these will reopen following COVID-19 pandemic.

As for virtual classes, the slow-speed 2G internet makes a mockery of the entire exercise. So, the state’s education department is broadcasting video lessons for students of class 6-12.

The education shutdown began last year post August 5 events when J&K’s special status under Articles 370 and 35A was removed. Then came the winter break, and hardly had it gone, when the pandemic-induced lockdown kicked in.

There are 10,788 schools in the Valley with 5,860 primary, 3,899 middle, 805 high schools and 373 higher secondary schools enrolling 6,12,600 students.

There are 66 colleges in with around 60,000 students. As alternative online methods are put to use, a greater fear has come to grip the parents and teachers: the psychological well-being of the students.

Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist Dr Syed Karrar Hussain says owing to closure of schools and prolonged confinement to homes, children have increasingly shown sudden aggression, defiance and withdrawal which occur when young minds are overwhelmed by anxieties.

“Barring 10-15 days, my child (a student of 4th class) has been out of school since Aug 5 last year,” said Javaid Ahmad. “The students lost half of their academic year last year and this year too, uncertainty persists. Although we have started online classes from April this year, most children are unable to concentrate owing to low-speed internet,” says Aijaz Ahmad, a teacher.

High-speed internet has been banned since August 5 last year and 2G internet allowed since January 25 this year. This too is suspended whenever there is any law and order problem.