STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kashmir: A year on, education in dire straits

It’s been almost a year since schools and colleges have been shut in Kashmir, and there is no knowing when these will reopen following Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 06th August 2020 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Muneer Alam, an engineer-turned-math teacher, sprays disinfectant before the start of an early morning outdoor class at Eidgah, a ground reserved for Eid prayers, in Srinagar.

Muneer Alam, an engineer-turned-math teacher, sprays disinfectant before the start of an early morning outdoor class at Eidgah, a ground reserved for Eid prayers, in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: It’s been almost a year since schools and colleges have been shut in Kashmir, and there is no knowing when these will reopen following COVID-19 pandemic.

As for virtual classes, the slow-speed 2G internet makes a mockery of the entire exercise. So, the state’s education department is broadcasting video lessons for students of class 6-12. 

The education shutdown began last year post August 5 events when J&K’s special status under Articles 370 and 35A was removed. Then came the winter break, and hardly had it gone, when the pandemic-induced lockdown kicked in.

There are 10,788 schools in the Valley with 5,860 primary, 3,899 middle, 805 high schools and 373 higher secondary schools enrolling 6,12,600 students.

There are 66 colleges in with around 60,000 students. As alternative online methods are put to use, a greater fear has come to grip the parents and teachers: the psychological well-being of the students.

Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist Dr Syed Karrar Hussain says owing to closure of schools and prolonged confinement to homes, children have increasingly shown sudden aggression, defiance and withdrawal which occur when young minds are overwhelmed by anxieties.

“Barring 10-15 days, my child (a student of 4th class) has been out of school since Aug 5 last year,” said Javaid Ahmad. “The students lost half of their academic year last year and this year too, uncertainty persists. Although we have started online classes from April this year, most children are unable to concentrate owing to low-speed internet,” says Aijaz Ahmad, a teacher.

High-speed internet has been banned since August 5 last year and 2G internet allowed since January 25 this year. This too is suspended whenever there is any law and order problem.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kashmir Article 370 Article 35A
India Matters
A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
50-year-old cancer patient beats coronavirus in Delhi
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | Twitter)
Sonu Sood helps TN students stuck in Russia fly back home
Candidates are seen writing the UPSC Examination in an exam centre at Madurai on Sunday | KK Sundar
197 women qualify in civil services exam 2019
The military and police bands will perform on Wednesday afternoon at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior.
I-Day: Military bands to perform across India to express gratitude to corona warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp