Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh lauds Palghar cops for saving 22 people

Those rescued by the Palghar Police on Wednesday included a five-year-old girl, who remained atop a tree for over four hours.

Published: 06th August 2020 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday praised Palghar Police for saving the lives of 22 people who were stranded after heavy rains caused floods in parts of the district.

@Palghar_Polices Superintendent of Police Dattatreya Shinde and his colleagues saved the lives of 22 people in flood situation caused by extremely heavy rainfall," Deshmukh tweeted.

"Also streamlined traffic removing roadblocks at many places. I am proud of the promptness shown by Palghar Police in work, he added.

In another tweet, the minister also hailed the district's assistant police inspector Siddhava Jayabhaye and others for heroically saving the five-year-old girl, who clinged to a tree for over four hours after water entered her house.

"She was stuck on a tree surrounded by water. The courage & determination shown by Mamta & Palghar Police is commendable, Deshmukh tweeted with the hashtag of SaviourMahaPolice.

