Punjab hooch tragedy: Book accused on murder charges, CM Amarinder Singh tells DGP

At least 116 people have died in Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts of Punjab after drinking spurious liquor in last few days.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said he will not tolerate any political interference in the hooch tragedy case and directed the state police chief to book those directly involved for murder under section 302 of IPC. At least 116 people have died in Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts of Punjab after drinking spurious liquor in last few days.

Meanwhile, the Excise Department is running a drive against illegal liquor in the wake of the tragedy. Almost 10 lakh litres of ‘lahan’ and 2,000 litres of spurious liquor have been destroyed in Punjab this week and 100 cases have been registered under the Excise Act. Financial Commissioner Excise and Taxation, Punjab, A Venu Prasad said that the action has been taken by the department since the unfortunate tragedy.

The police, excise and health departments are running detailed investigations and one will come to known the actual cause of deaths only after the post-mortem reports. Errant officers of the department had been suspended for dereliction of duty. The department is also checking the illegal sale, smuggling of liquor and lahan. He also sought public cooperation in nabbing those who smuggling or selling illicit liquor. 

Sources claimed that smugglers-cum-manufactures of the illegal liquor have buried it in the villages on the Punjab and Rajasthan border. “This liquor is sold for Rs 30 and Rs 50 per quint as it is put in a glass from the water cooler where it’s stored and it is available at double rates at liquor vendors,” said an insider.

