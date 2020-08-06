Ranchi diary

Mukesh Ranjan By

CM, wife test Covid-19 negative second time

Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren tested negative for Covid-19 for the second time on Tuesday. The swab samples of CM Soren and his family members were collected on Tuesday morning after at least 19 staff at his official residence were found positive for the deadly virus. Ranchi Civil Surgeon confirmed that CM and his family members had been tested negative for Covid-19 again. Sources in CMO said that Kalpana Soren’s personal driver and another official of personal secretary rank were among those who had come in contact with the family members after getting infected. CM Soren and his family members underwent the Covid-19 test for the first time on July 11 after a Cabinet Minister and a JMM MLA were found to be infected with the disease.

Independence Day programme at JAP-1 ground

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Chief Minister Hemant Soren will unfurl the tri-colour on August 15 at JAP-I Ground on the occasion of the Independence Day programme this year. The Independence Day programme is usually held at Morhabadi Maidan. The decision was taken during a meeting held by the district administration where it was also decided not to issue any VIP or general passes and ban entry of common people to witness the Independence Day celebration. The concerned departmental heads have also been asked to make arrangements for the same, ensuring that social distancing is maintained during the programme. DC Chhavi Ranjan and police top brass had inspected two venues — JAP ground in Doranda and Birsa Munda football stadium in Morabadi.

Spot a tiger, win Rs 5,000 cash reward

Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) officials have introduced a cash reward of Rs 5,000 for the villagers, or anybody visiting the place, for spotting a tiger in the area. In case, there is more than one claimant, the cash amount will be equally distributed among them after a thorough confirmation of the presence of tiger, said sources. PTR officials said that mere statement of sighting of a tiger will not work and one has to prove it materially like scat of the tiger, location of the pug marks, or any other mark left by the tiger. Understandably, PTR personnel, official and contractual workers of the tiger reserve are not eligible for this reward.

Contract paramedics go on strike

Nearly 12,000 contractual paramedical staff and nurses went on an indefinite strike on Wednesday to press for their long-standing demand for job regularisation and other benefits given by the State government. On Tuesday, they held a day-long symbolic strike and extended it to an indefinite one when the government did not pay heed. Meanwhile, a directive has been issued to all civil surgeons to carry out work through the outsourced staff. There are over 6,000 ANMs, 2,000 GNMs, 1,000 pharmacists, 1,500 lab technicians, and 500 X-ray technicians on contract.

