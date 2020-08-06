STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Why no mention of mosque: Muslim Congress leaders

There seems to be unease among Muslim leaders in Congress for they feel that there has been no mention about the construction of the mosque as said by the SC order.

Published: 06th August 2020 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Salman Khurshid

Congress leader Salman Khurshid (Photo | EPS)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As many Congress leaders welcomed Ram Mandir ground-breaking ceremony, there seems to be unease among Muslim leaders in the party for they feel that there has been no mention about the construction of the mosque as said by the SC order.

“The controversy over Ram Mandir and the mosque was settled by the court and people accepted it. We welcome the temple, but we should also keep in mind that the apex court also ordered for the construction of the mosque. The PM should support both. This is the heritage of a secular society and faith and religion is having faith in the constitution,” said Congress leader Salman Khurshid. 

“The party should also question the Centre about progress in construction of mosque and what was the urgency to conduct it when we are battling Covid-19,” said a Congress leader from Bihar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress Salman Khurshid Ram Temple
India Matters
A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
50-year-old cancer patient beats coronavirus in Delhi
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | Twitter)
Sonu Sood helps TN students stuck in Russia fly back home
Candidates are seen writing the UPSC Examination in an exam centre at Madurai on Sunday | KK Sundar
197 women qualify in civil services exam 2019
The military and police bands will perform on Wednesday afternoon at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior.
I-Day: Military bands to perform across India to express gratitude to corona warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp