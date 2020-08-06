Why no mention of mosque: Muslim Congress leaders

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many Congress leaders welcomed Ram Mandir ground-breaking ceremony, there seems to be unease among Muslim leaders in the party for they feel that there has been no mention about the construction of the mosque as said by the SC order.

“The controversy over Ram Mandir and the mosque was settled by the court and people accepted it. We welcome the temple, but we should also keep in mind that the apex court also ordered for the construction of the mosque. The PM should support both. This is the heritage of a secular society and faith and religion is having faith in the constitution,” said Congress leader Salman Khurshid.

“The party should also question the Centre about progress in construction of mosque and what was the urgency to conduct it when we are battling Covid-19,” said a Congress leader from Bihar.