STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Will protest if Maharashtra government doesn't take a call on lifting lockdown by August 10: Ambedkar

He alleged that the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has shown that it was 'incompetent' in tackling the pandemic.

Published: 06th August 2020 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

VBA leader Prakash Ambedkar. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar on Thursday said the Maharashtra government should take a decision on lifting the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state by August 10, failing which a protest would be launched.

He alleged that the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has shown that it was "incompetent" in tackling the pandemic.

The Maharashtra government had last week extended the lockdown in the state till August 31 in view of rising coronavirus cases.

Addressing a press conference here, Ambedkar said, "Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should explain why restrictions have been imposed in the state. People are already suffering due to the economic slowdown. Therefore, the government should let people start their businesses and activities."

"If the government does not decide about Unlock by August 10, then we will break the law and stage protests," he added.

"The government declared hotspots during the pandemic. But the official statistics shows that the number of deaths in 2020, including the COVID-19 fatalities, was less as compared to the death figures in 2019, when there was no outbreak," the Dalit leader claimed.

Replying to a query about the chief minister, Ambedkar said, "It is possible to become a leader of a caste or a religion. But Uddhav Thackeray should become a leader of the state."

He said the universities should decide whether they want to the conduct the final year examinations or not.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Prakash Ambedkar Coronavirus COVID-19 Unlock 3
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp