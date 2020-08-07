STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP MLA turns heat on Sushant's therapist, alleges money laundering, visa misuse

Published: 07th August 2020 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra BJP leaderAshish Shelar

Maharashtra BJP leader Ashish Shelar. (Photo| Facebook)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In a new twist to the Sushant Singh Rajput case, BJP MLA and former Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar has raised questions on the role of psychotherapist Susan Walker Moffat, who allegedly shared the details of the late actor's mental health with the media.

The BJP leader, who is also an advocate, not only sought action against her for violating confidentiality but also urged probe agencies to obtain CCTV footage from her clinic, verify her client list and go through her financial records to find out if she has been part of any money laundering ring.

"I have received representation from mental health professionals with regards to the Sushant Singh Rajput investigation and the improper conduct of Sushant Singh's mental health therapist Susan Walker Moffat, which seeks to influence the direction of the police investigation," said Shelar in a complaint to the Mumbai Police Commissioner; the Joint Director, CBI; the Joint Director, ED; the Chief Commissioner, Income Tax; as well as to an IPS officer in the Mumbai Police.

This complaint came in wake of media interview of Moffat revealing Sushant's mental health, the state which is supposed to be a confidential matter. "...her actions seem prima facie in violation of the Mental Health Act 2017 and her India residency visa conditions," the BJP lawmaker claimed.

Shelar also questioned whether anyone made Moffat violate her professional ethics and breach confidentiality which may cost her huge.

Given her foreign citizenship, he demanded that she be made available for the investigation in Mumbai, apart from seeking actions against her for violating Section 23 (2) of the Mental Health Act.

Shellar also alleged that her treatment of Sushant, allegedly without a valid license in India, is "illegal". The BJP leader also demanded her client list to be verified to ascertain whether people from the film fraternity or politicians are her clients.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Moffat is a clinical psychologist, psychotherapist and hypnotherapist, practicing in Mumbai.

Shelar demanded that CCTV footage from her clinic and house should be immediately obtained and details verified from the housing society. He also urged the ED and IT Department to verify her financial statements for any anomalies, which could indicate money laundering.

This comes against the backdrop of Moffat's interview in which she reveals that Sushant was allegedly suffering from depression and bipolar disorder and Rhea was his "strongest support" - which is seen as bolstering the case of Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who is currently under the scanner.

