Cancer patient, who survived COVID-19, dies by suicide in Bengal

Gayatri Devi, a resident of Khaltabajar area in Kharibari block of the Darjeeling district, was found hanging from a tree near her house in the morning, they said.

Published: 07th August 2020 12:59 AM

For representational purposes

By PTI

DARJEELING: A 59-year-old woman, who survived COVID-19, allegedly died by suicide in West Bengal's Darjeeling district on Thursday, police said.

Gayatri Devi, a resident of Khaltabajar area in Kharibari block of the district, was found hanging from a tree near her house in the morning, they said.

Devi, a cancer patient, went out of the district for treatment.

She returned in May and was then found to be COVID-positive, they said.

She was admitted to the Matigara COVID-19 Hospital, police said.

She returned home recently after recovering from the disease, they said.

His family told police that they found nothing unusual about her and she was fine after the recovery.

Unable to find her in the room in the morning, the family started searching for her and spotted the body hanging from a tree, said police who suspect it to be suicide.

Officials of Kharibari police station sent the body to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.

Police said an investigation has been started.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

