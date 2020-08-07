STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Core objective of NEP will be translated into action through National Curriculum Framework: CBSE

NEW DELHI: The core objective of the new National Education Policy (NEP), which has given freedom for amalgamation of different concepts, will be translated into action through the National Curriculum Framework, CBSE director said on Friday.

CBSE Director Biswajit Saha made the comments during an e-conclave on the new NEP organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"The core objective of the policy will be translated into action through the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), which needs more participatory approach. The policy has given freedom for amalgamation of different concepts and multidisciplinary approach.

The NCF will give a roadmap for implementation of reforms laid down in the policy," he said.

Saha said the training required for competency-based education and learning outcomes can be achieved with progressive participation of stakeholders.

"There could be a debate about the training required for competency-based education and learning outcomes but once we have decided we want to do it, it can be achieved with progressive participation of stakeholders. It is a forward-looking policy," the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) director said.

He said the policy is in the direction for energising the young population and reframe the national curriculum.

"The policy talks about how early intervention will increase participation in vocational education in school and higher education. The policy is in the direction for energising the young population and reframe the national curriculum giving transformation and implementable action plan in school and higher education," Saha said.

"The core objective of imparting education is getting transformative in the coming times and intended to increase industry participation. The policy is giving a wider spectrum of opportunities to the student, allowing them to think for different avenues so that they can experience and decide the new focus areas," he added.

Aarti Srivastava, Department of Higher and Professional Education, National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), said higher education is the engine for growth and propels all other sectors.

"The education policy needs to meet the future demands by rejuvenating and liberating the approach. There is a paradigm shift in the structure of education and setting up a higher education committee in India is in the pipeline. This will be substituting the other councils of higher education," she said.

"Research is an important part of a student's life and we are catering the same through the education system that will help to enhance critical thinking in the students," Srivastava added Jagdish Chand Chaudhary, CMD, Aakash Educational Services Ltd said there is a need for inculcating education at home for making India brighter and empowering rural areas and villages.

"The heroes in our education system are the teachers and we need to train them so that they can establish the new education policy," he said.

The NEP approved by the Union Cabinet replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986 and is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower.

Choice between 3 or 4 year undergraduate courses, multiple entry and exit options in degree courses, adding 3.5 crore seats in higher education institutions, which will now have a single regulator, discontinuation of M. Phil programmes and fixation of fees are among the higher education reforms outlined in the new NEP.

D K Aggarwal, President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the new education policy focuses on universalisation of education from pre-school to secondary level and introducing new subjects to step up in the global world.

"There is a reduction of curriculum and to propagate learning interactively based on practical learning. The focus is on the practice of concepts and making education more flexible, practical, learning, and diversified," he said.

