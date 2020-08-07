STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Himachal BJP chief, ex CMs Dhumal, Kumar in quarantine

HP Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhry had tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

Published: 07th August 2020 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Prem Kumar Dhumal

By PTI

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Suresh Kashyap and former chief ministers Prem Kumar Dhumal and Shanta kumar have quarantined themselves after the state power minister tested positive for coronavirus.

HP Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhry had tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

Kashyap had recently come in contact with Chaudhry.

He has tested negative for coronavirus but has self quarantined as a precautionary measure, a party spokesperson said.

In a Facebook post, Dhumal said he had quarantined himself at his Hamirpur home after he came in contact with Kashyap.

In a statement, former chief minister Kumar said he has quarantined himself for 14 days as a precaution.

Kumar said that BJP President Kashyap had met him on Thursday and later met Dhumal.

He had earlier met the power minister.

Noting that many leaders were breaking COVID regulations by taking out processions, Kumar said there was a need to step up vigil against coronavirus.

While leaders are talking about taking precautions against coronavirus in their speeches, they are completely negligent in their behaviour, he said.

"This carelessness can become very dangerous for them, said Kumar.

He also requested Chief Minister Jairam Thakur to minimise his tours during the pandemic and strictly follow guidelines wherever tours are necessary.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Himachal Pradesh leaders Coronavirus contacts self quarantinr HP power minister Sukh Ram Chaudhry
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp