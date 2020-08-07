Covid-19: India records 62,538 cases in 24 hours, its steepest overnight surge

Sumi Sukanya Dutta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India registered its sharpest surge of 62,538 new Covid-19-cases overnight as it crossed yet another grim milestone of recording over 2 million confirmed cases of the infectious disease.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare figures, 13,78,105 of the 20,27,074 official cases have recovered while the country has 6,07,384 active cases at present.

This was the ninth day in a row that the Covid-19 tally rose by more than 50,000 and the death toll climbed to 41,585 with 886 people succumbing to the infection in a 24-hour period.

There were also 6,39,042 Covid-19 tests conducted across states on Thursday which means that the test positivity rate (TPR) in the country was 9.7% — nearly double the WHO recommended TPR of under 5% in order to control the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded its highest single-day spike of 11,514 and its tally now stands at 4,79,779. It has a whopping 1,46,612 active cases. The state also reported 316 deaths related to the infection in a day taking the total death count to 16,792.

Andhra Pradesh with the second-highest active cases at 82,166 is inching closer to 2,00,000 mark. It added over 10,000 fresh cases for a second day in a row on Thursday.

After a decline in cases, Delhi, too, saw a marginal rise in fresh cases with 1,299 new ones getting detected on Thursday. The state’s total number of active cases, which had fallen under 10,000 after several weeks, has again jumped to 10,348.

Tamil Nadu which is at the second spot in terms of total confirmed cases reported 5,684 fresh cases in a 24-hour window.