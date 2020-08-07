STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Covid-19: India records 62,538 cases in 24 hours, its steepest overnight surge

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare figures, 13,78,105 of the 20,27,074 official cases have recovered while the country has 6,07,384 active cases at present.

Published: 07th August 2020 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

covid-19 samples

A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India registered its sharpest surge of 62,538 new Covid-19-cases overnight as it crossed yet another grim milestone of recording over 2 million confirmed cases of the infectious disease.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare figures, 13,78,105 of the 20,27,074 official cases have recovered while the country has 6,07,384 active cases at present.

This was the ninth day in a row that the Covid-19 tally rose by more than 50,000 and the death toll climbed to 41,585 with 886 people succumbing to the infection in a 24-hour period.

There were also 6,39,042 Covid-19 tests conducted across states on Thursday which means that the test positivity rate (TPR) in the country was 9.7% — nearly double the WHO recommended TPR of under 5% in order to control the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded its highest single-day spike of 11,514 and its tally now stands at 4,79,779. It has a whopping 1,46,612 active cases. The state also reported 316 deaths related to the infection in a day taking the total death count to 16,792.

Andhra Pradesh with the second-highest active cases at 82,166 is inching closer to 2,00,000 mark. It added over 10,000 fresh cases for a second day in a row on Thursday.

After a decline in cases, Delhi, too, saw a  marginal rise in fresh cases with 1,299 new ones getting detected on Thursday. The state’s total number of active cases, which had fallen under 10,000 after several weeks, has again jumped to 10,348.

Tamil Nadu which is at the second spot in terms of total confirmed cases reported 5,684 fresh cases in a 24-hour window.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India coronavirus daily covid count WHO TPR test positivity rate India Covid-19 tally
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp