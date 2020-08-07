STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Curfew withdrawn in south Assam town

Curfew was clamped at Ghoniwala and adjoining areas under Malugram police outpost on Monday after two groups threw stones at each other on late Sunday evening.

Image for representation. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

SILCHAR: Curfew was withdrawn from Malugram police output areas of south Assam's Silchar town on Friday, four days after it was clamped, as there was no report of any untoward incident, as per an order by the Cachar district authorities.

The curfew was lifted at 6 am and information on it was communicated to the people through mikes in the early hours of the day.

Cachar District Magistrate Keerthi Jalli said the curfew has been withdrawn from areas under Malugram police outpost of Silchar town in view of the return to normalcy and as no untoward incident has been reported during the relaxation from 12 noon to 5 pm on Thursday.

Curfew was clamped at Ghoniwala and adjoining areas under Malugram police outpost on Monday after two groups threw stones at each other on late Sunday evening.

As the incident had taken place ahead of the bhoomi pujan of Ayodhya Ram Temple the district administration had convened a meeting on Monday in which various segments of society and representatives of political parties unanimously emphasised the need to augment the efforts to restoe peace and maintain law and order and communal harmony in the town.

The participaants had termed the incident as the handiwork of miscreants out to disturb peace and demanded stern action against the perpetrators.

 

