Delhi govt set to implement electric vehicle policy, offers incentives to go green

Siddhanta Mishra

NEW DELHI: Two years after launching the Electric Vehicle policy in the public domain, the Delhi government on Friday notified it for implementation in the national capital.

According to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the aim of the policy is to have electric vehicles make up 25% of all the new registrations. Delhi is infamous for being one of the most polluted cities in the world.

The Aam Aadmi Party government approved the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2019 in December last year a few months before the state assembly election. Pollution was one of the major points of discussion during the last elections.

The policy focuses on electric two-wheelers, shared transport vehicles and goods carriers as they contribute to most of the vehicular pollution.

In a first of its kind, the Delhi government will also offer a scrapping incentive of up to Rs 5,000 and purchase incentive of Rs 5,000 per kWh of battery capacity per vehicle to the registered owner subject to a maximum incentive of Rs 30,000 per vehicle.

To support the purchase of e-autos, an incentive of Rs 30,000 per vehicle shall be provided by the government besides interest subventions of 5% on loans for purchase.

For better implementation, a separate State Electric Vehicle Board will be made the apex body for overall monitoring and chaired by the state transport minister. In addition to this, an EV fund will be set up by the government for various incentive schemes mentioned in the policy. 200 battery charging points will be set up by the government for users to have easy access.

The Delhi government has been taking steps to increase use of battery based transport. Last year, the transport department decided to augment its Delhi Transport Corporation fleet by inducting 1000 electric buses to curb pollution.

However, experts state that the challenge will be in four wheeler purchases.

Puneet Gupta, Associate Director of IHS Markit, says “It is a welcome step by the Delhi government to notify the policy but the real challenge will be with four wheeler purchases. In the electric four wheeler market, the challenge is good products and prices.”