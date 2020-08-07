Gurugram: Five COVID patients flee from home isolation

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Five migrant labourers who tested positive for Covid-19 in Gurugram have fled from their home isolation, police said. A case has been registered against the five as well as against their landlord.

Police sources said the five patients had reportedly left for their native places without informing the authorities. They had rented a house in Mullahera village of Gurugram. Their landlord had allegedly asked them to leave.

As per the complaint filed by Dr Harmit, head of the Public Health Centre of Mullahera village, four of them — Deepak (26), Vishwamitra (33), Vijay (47) and Vakeel (24) — tested positive for the virus on August 1, while their fifth companion Sanjay (38) was found positive on July 28.

They were told to home-quarantine themselves at their rented house which belongs to Pramod Kumar.

A case under sections 269, 270, 188 of IPC (concerning orders by a public servant) and the Disaster Act has been registered at Palam Vihar police station against the six. Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has urged Covid-19 recovered patients to step donate their plasma.