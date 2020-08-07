STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Suresh Kashyap tests COVID-19 negative, still goes in self-quarantine

Published: 07th August 2020 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 12:44 PM

Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Suresh Kashyap

Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Suresh Kashyap (Photo | Suresh Kashyap Twitter)

By PTI

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Suresh Kashyap has gone into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure despite testing negative for COVID-19, a party spokesperson said on Friday.

Kashyap had recently come in contact with Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhry who tested positive for coronavirus infection on Thursday.

He has self quarantined as a precautionary measure, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the office of Superintendent of Police (SP) in Shimla has been closed for sanitisation on Friday, the police said.

In a Facebook post, the Shimla police stated that a police personnel who had visited the SP office on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19 on the next day.

So, the SP office will remain closed on Friday for sanitisation, it added.

