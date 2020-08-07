India slams China for raking up Kashmir issue

Pushkar Banakar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday hit out at China for trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue yet again at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and ‘firmly rejected’ Beijing’s interference in the country’s internal affairs.

“We have noted that China initiated a discussion in the UNSC on issues pertaining to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. This was not the first time that China has sought to raise a subject that is solely an internal matter of India. As on such previous occasions, this attempt too met with little support from the international community,” a statement from the MEA stated. It further urged Beijing to draw proper conclusions from such infructuous attempts.