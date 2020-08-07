STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP Congress to distrubute Ganga Jal 'in fight for purity' in 27 Assembly seats ahead of  by-elections

After the BJP government returned to power in the state on March 23, three more Congress MLAs quit the Vidhan Sabha and joined the saffron party. 

Published: 07th August 2020 12:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 12:46 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: After distributing mininature Shiva Linga in Sanwer Assembly seat of Indore district, the opposition Congress will distribute bottles of Ganga Jal among the electorate in 27 Assembly constituencies of Madhya Pradesh – where by-elections are slated in the coming months.

Titled Shuddh Ke Liye Yuddh (War for Purity) the campaign was launched by the MP Congress Committee (MPCC) chief and ex-CM Kamal Nath on Thursday.

“The campaign will see half litre bottles being distributed from door to door among voters in the 27 Assembly segments, where by-elections are slated in the coming months. The campaign is aimed at purifying these constituencies of the opportunist politics nexus of the BJP and the former Congress MLAs (now in BJP), which led to the fall of the popular Kamal Nath government in MP during March 2020,” an official statement from the State Congress said on Thursday.

Importantly, in the 2018 Assembly elections, a few Congress candidates, including PC Sharma (ex-CM Digvijaya Singh’s close confidant) had distributed bottles of Ganga Jal in their constituencies, including the Bhopal South West.

According to the party sources, “The Shudh Ke Liye Yudh campaign is meant at exposing the former Congress MLAs who conspired with BJP to bring down the Congress government in March and then appealing the electorate to vote against the same ex-legislators, who will now fight from the same constituencies on BJP tickets.”

Importantly, 22 Congress MLAs (19 of them Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalists) had quit from the Vidhan Sabha and the Congress in March, leading to the fall of the 15-months-old Kamal Nath government in the state, where the Congress returned to power after 15 years in December 2018.

After the Shivraj Singh Chouhan led BJP government returned to power in the state on March 23, three more Congress MLAs quit the Vidhan Sabha and joined the BJP. Owing to the resignation of the 25 Congress MLAs and demise of two legislators, by-elections have been necessitated in 27 seats of the state.

In the auspicious Shrawan month, the Congress had embarked on Har Har Mahadev Ghar Ghar Mahadev campaign in Sanwer Assembly seat of Indore (one of the 27 seats where by-elections are slated) by distributing among people, the miniature Shiv Lingas sourced from Haridwar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
congress Ganga jal Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath Shuddh Ke Liye Yuddh BJP By elections
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp