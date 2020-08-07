STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nadda attacks Congress over SC observations on PIL for probe into China pact

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking NIA probe into the alleged 2008 agreement.

Published: 07th August 2020 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

BJP chief JP Nadda

BJP chief JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP president J P Nadda on Friday cited some observations of the Supreme Court on a PIL, which sought a probe into the alleged 2008 agreement between the Congress and the Communist Party of China, to seek explanation from Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi.

"Even the SC is surprised at the MoU signed by the Congress party with the Chinese Gov. Mrs Gandhi & her son, who led the signing, must explain.

Does this explain donations to RGF and opening Indian market for the Chinese in return, which affected Indian businesses?" Nadda tweeted.

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking NIA probe into the alleged 2008 agreement.

  The court, however, expressed his surprise when PIL petitioners' lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani said it was an "agreement between a political party of this country with the only political party in that country (China)" and the issue pertained to national security.

   The court said, "Within our limited experience, we have unheard of it that a political party is making an agreement with other country.

"    Nadda latched onto this observation to attack the Congress over the issue.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
2008 agreement Indian National Congress Communist Party of China J P Nadda India-China face-off
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp