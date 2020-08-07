STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NIA court rejects peasant leader Akhil Gogoi's bail plea

The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti chief, who has tested positive for COVID-19, is currently undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Published: 07th August 2020 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Assam activist Akhil Gogoi

Assam RTI activist Akhil Gogoi (File Photo)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: A special NIA court on Friday rejected the bail application of peasant leader Akhil Gogoi in a case related to his alleged role in violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Assam.

Special National Investigation Agency Judge Pranjal Das rejected the bail plea of Gogoi, who was arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in one of the two cases being probed by the NIA.

"The court rejected the bail application (in the case registered in Chandmari police station).

We are yet to study the detailed judgement and find out the cause of rejection.

Accordingly, we will move the High Court in next seven days," Gogoi's advocate Santanu Borthakur told PTI here.

The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti chief, who has tested positive for COVID-19, is currently undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Gogoi was arrested on December 12 last year from Jorhat as a "preventive measure" in view of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Three of his colleagues were also taken into custody the next day.

The cases were handed over to the NIA with the issuance of an order by the Union Home Ministry on December 14.

The NIA is investigating two cases, which were initially registered at Chandmari and Chabua police stations, related to the alleged role of Gogoi, also an RTI activist, and his three colleagues in the violent protests.

The Special NIA Court had granted bail to Gogoi on March 17 on the Chandmari police station case and subsequently to others after the investigating agency failed to file a chargesheet within the specified period of 90 days.

The Gauhati High Court later stayed the bail.

On May 29, the NIA filed the chargesheet in the Chandmari case against Gogoi and three of his colleagues for sedition and terror activities for their alleged role in violent anti-CAA protests in December last year.

The four leaders were later arrested in a number of old cases registered across different police stations in Assam.

They have got bail in most of these cases.

Gogoi was granted bail on July 16 by the Gauhati High Court on three Assam Police's cases related to burning of a post office, a circle office and a branch of United Bank of India at Chabua of Dibrugarh district during anti-CAA protest.

His three associates -- Dhaijya Konwar, Bittu Sonowal and Manash Konwar -- have secured bail in the NIA case and were released from jail.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Akhil Gogoi bail plea Citizenship Amendment Act Special NIA court
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp