STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NSCN-IM unlikely to hold talks with interlocutor Ravi; expresses unhappiness

This comes as the top leadership of the NSCN-IM has arrived in Delhi for a fresh round of negotiation with the central government, possibly with a new interlocutor.

Published: 07th August 2020 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 11:25 PM   |  A+A-

Soldiers keep guard on a street in Kohima, Nagaland

Representational Image (Photo| AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The NSCN-IM is unlikely to hold further peace talks with Nagaland Governor and Centre's interlocutor R N Ravi as the Naga insurgent group has conveyed its "unhappiness" to the top functionaries of the central government over his style of functioning, sources said on Friday.

This comes as the top leadership of the NSCN-IM has arrived in Delhi for a fresh round of negotiation with the central government, possibly with a new interlocutor.

The NSCN-IM has conveyed to the central government that the group would not hold any further negotiation with Ravi, who has been engaged in dialogue with the group since 2014, sources privy to the development said.

The key grievances of the NSCN-IM against Ravi seem to be his "misinterpretation" of the 2015 frame of agreement and his letter to Nagaland government, asking it to rein in "armed gangs".

The framework agreement was signed on August 3, 2015, by NSCN-IM general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah and Ravi in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hammer out a final solution.

However, it is immediately not known whether the central government has acceded to the NSCN-IM's demand for removal of Ravi as interlocutor.

Ravi was in Kohima on Friday while the entire top NSCN-IM leadership arrived in Delhi.

Sources said Ravi had invited Muivah for talks when the later was in Nagaland.

However, Muivah avoided the meeting citing ill health and returned to the national capital late last month.

In his June letter to the state government, Ravi had said the "armed groups" were "challenging the legitimacy of the state government without any resistance from the state law and order machinery and "creating a crisis of confidence in the system".

While the letter did not mention NSCN-IM, the group is believed to be deeply upset with its content.

Asserting his powers under Article 371A of the Constitution, Ravi suggested that henceforth, "important law and order decisions like the transfer and posting of officials entrusted with maintenance of law and order of and above the district level (will) be after the approval of the governor".

In October last year, in a statement, Ravi had ruled out a separate flag and Constitution for the Nagas as demanded by the NSCN-IM and made it clear that the "endless negotiations with the insurgent group under the shadow of guns is not acceptable".

Ravi had said the NSCN-IM has "mischievously" dragged in the Framework Agreement and began imputing imaginary contents to it.

The framework agreement came after over 80 rounds of negotiations spanning 18 years, with the first breakthrough made in 1997 when the ceasefire agreement was sealed after decades of insurgency in Nagaland which started soon after India's independence in 1947.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
R N Ravi NSCN-IM
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp