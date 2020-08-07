STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Palghar man live-streams suicide on Facebook

A 22-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself and streamed the act live on social media in Jawhar town.

By PTI

PALGARH: A 22-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself and streamed the act live on social media in Jawhar town of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday.

The man, Navnath Bhange, a resident of Wada taluka, was employed at an eatery and stayed in his employer's house with other colleagues, inspector Appasaheb Lengre of Jawhar police station said.

The incident took place on Thursday, when Bhange locked himself in his room during a break from work and allegedly went live on Facebook as he hanged himself from the ceiling even as his colleagues pleaded with him not to take the extreme step, he said.

While no suicide note was found at the scene, the body has been sent for post-mortem and a case of accidental death has been registered, the official added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

