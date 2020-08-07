STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Plea in SC seeks contempt proceedings against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

The petition contended that Owaisi's statement on July 30 this year hurt the religious feelings of crores of Indians who are having faith in lord Ram.

Published: 07th August 2020 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A plea seeking contempt proceedings against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for allegedly "scandalising" and casting "defamatory aspersions" on the Supreme Court over Ayodhya verdict was filed on Friday.

The plea filed by Anti-Terrorist Front India president Viresh Shandilya and an advocate said that Owaisi made scandalised and vague statement about sanctity and wisdom of the apex court on a news channel ahead of 'Bhoomi pujan' at Ayodhya this week.

Ram Mandir dispute was pending for very long time before this court and after pronouncement of the judgement, the contemnor is making false and baseless statement about the dispute without looking at the sentiments and faith of the crores of Hindus, and by making such statement contemnor tried to provoke the Muslims community, the plea said.

The petition contended that Owaisi's statement on July 30 this year hurt the religious feelings of crores of Indians who are having faith in lord Ram.

By making the said statement on national television the contemnor has shown disrespect to the apex of court of India, and also shown that he does not have any faith in the India Judicial system," it said.

  The plea said the applicant is seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against the alleged contemnor for "scandalizing and casting unwarranted and defamatory aspersions upon character or ability of Supreme Court of India".

The plea said that by making vague statements Owaisi criticised the wisdom, rational and balanced views of top court without any basis.

The apex court on November 9 last year had paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple by a Trust at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi contempt plea Supreme Court Ayodhya verdict Bhoomi Pujan
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp