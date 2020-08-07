Will ensure education is not disrupted due to pandemic challenges: Nishank 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government is committed to ensuring that there is no disruption in education despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Thursday while inaugurating a conference on transforming universities hosted by O P Jindal Global University.

“The world is facing unprecedented disruption due to Covid-19, especially those who are in the field of education and learning. But we are committed to ensuring access to education to 33 crore Indian students during this challenging time,” the minister said.

“Through the one-nation, one-digital platform, we will guarantee that every student remains connected to learning, assuring connectivity and access to every scholar,” he added. The minister observed that teachers and professors were corona warriors and helped several young people remain committed to the vision of education, even during these difficult times.

Nishank said the National Education Policy 2020 would prove to be a landmark for the educational aspirations of Indian students to compete with the best in the world. JGU founding vice-chancellor C. Raj Kumar said the conference underscored the potential for scholars and educationists to reimagine and transform the future of universities.

“This conference is the advancement of our vision to build a collective effort to confront the concerns and issues of universities across the world and explore the way forward for a stronger future of universities, nations and the world,” he said.

Speaking about the NEP, Kumar said it “recognises the complexity and challenges of the Indian higher education system with candidness. It has envisaged a vision for seeking substantive change to harness the extraordinary potential of human development and the demographic dividend that India has.”

UGC chairman D.P. Singh said, “The educational landscape is in the process of a remarkable transformation and we can create technical solutions to improve access to education for all.”Association of Indian Universities secretary general Pankaj Mittal said “the pandemic has made us look at innovative solutions for learning.”

The conference has been organised in partnership with the Association of Commonwealth Universities, Association of Indian Universities, Coimbra Group of Brazilian Universities, Laspau (a Harvard University-affiliated network), the STAR Scholars Network and the Qatar Foundation.