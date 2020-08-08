STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
27-year-old army jawan slips into stream in J-K's Kupwara, dies

Rifleman Amir Hussain Wani from Anantnag district was part of a patrol team along the LoC.

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A 27-year-old Army soldier died after slipping into a deep stream along the Line of Control in Machhil sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Friday.

He fell into the stream on Thursday, an Army official said.

"He was rescued by his team, provided immediate first aid and taken to the nearest Army medical facility. However, he succumbed to injuries," the official said.

The Army on Friday paid tributes to the rifleman.

In a solemn ceremony at Badamibagh Cantonment, Corps Commander Lt Gen BS Raju and all ranks paid homage to the soldier.

Rifleman Wani had joined the Army in 2012.

He belonged to Kuthair village of Shangus Tehsil in Anantnag.

He is survived by his wife, the official said.

The mortal remains of Wani were taken for the last rites to his native place, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours, he said.

