Bengal woman kills 2-year-old nephew, body found in cupboard

By PTI

SURI: A woman was arrested in West Bengal's Birbhum district for allegedly killing her two-year-old nephew and keeping the body in her cupboard, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened in the Kashipur village in Bolpur police station area, they said.

The body was found in the cupboard in Tajmira Bibi's bedroom on Friday night, following which she was arrested, an officer said.

She allegedly killed the son of her sister-in-law after a fight over a trivial family issue, he said.

Tajmira was produced at the Bolpur court, which sent her to seven days of police custody.