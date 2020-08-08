STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Car with four passengers falls into Ganga canal in UP's Ghaziabad, one rescued

"Pankaj said that he saw the other three also exit the car after it hit the water, but did not see them after he emerged from the canal. Search for the other missing persons is underway."

Published: 08th August 2020 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

road safety, accident, rash driving

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By ANI

GHAZIABAD: A car carrying four passengers fell into the Ganga canal in Ghaziabad's Masuri in Uttar Pradesh on Friday night, sub-inspector Naresh Singh said on Saturday.

"Around 12 am last night, a red Maruti Suzuki Swift carrying four men headed to Chandigarh from Barelli fell into the Ganga canal here. I was in the area last night and when I saw hands flailing in the water, I jumped in. I managed to rescue the driver of the vehicle, Pankaj. ," Singh told ANI.

"Pankaj claims that they were driving on the service road and it led them straight into the canal. The National Disaster Response Force and the police have been here since last night. The car was in the canal throughout last night. We recovered it today morning," he added.

He also said, "Pankaj said that he saw the other three also exit the car after it hit the water, but did not see them after he emerged from the canal. Search for the other missing persons is underway."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UP road accident UP car accident
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp