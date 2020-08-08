STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 doubling rate in Thane city improves to 69 days

As many as 21,514 cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Thane city so far.

healthcare worker

A health care worker collecting samples for COVID-19 testing. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THANE: The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Thane city has improved from 24 days in June to 69 days presently, Thane municipal commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma said on Saturday.

While the recovery rate in the city stood at 81.10 per cent, the mortality rate was 3.20 per cent, the civic chief said.

13 districts in India have reported 14% of total Covid-19 deaths: Centre

Even as efforts are on to bring down the death rate, the doubling rate of the infection has improved significantly from 24 days in June to the present 69 days, Sharma said.

Meanwhile, the Mumbra township, which had once witnessed a surge in infections, did not record a single case on Friday, Thane Municipal Corporation PRO Sandeep Malavi said.

Mumbra had seen a sharp rise in infections in the early days of the viral outbreak, with more than 10 policemen, including a senior police officer, of a police station also getting infected.

The township, which had recorded 1,250 COVID-19 cases till Thursday, did not detect a single case on Friday, the official said.

