'Fight against injustice, don't be afraid': Rahul on Quit India Movement anniversary
The Quit India Movement was launched by Mahatma Gandhi on August 8, 1942, demanding an end to the British rule in India.
Published: 08th August 2020 04:06 PM
NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday that on the 78th anniversary of the Quit India movement, Mahatma Gandhi's slogan of "do or die" will have to be given a new meaning -- "fight against injustice, don't be afraid".
भारत छोड़ो आंदोलन की 78वीं वर्षगाँठ पर गाँधीजी के ‘करो या मरो’ के नारे को नए मायने देने होंगे। ‘अन्याय के ख़िलाफ़ लड़ो, डरो मत!’ pic.twitter.com/Ha1zZpTb5a— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 8, 2020
Mahatma Gandhi had given a "do or die" call to the people of India in a final push to make the British leave the country.
