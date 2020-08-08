STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India records 61,537 new COVID-19 cases, 933 deaths

The number of recoveries surged to 14,27,005 and the recovery rate rose to 68.32 per cent, according to ministry data.

Published: 08th August 2020 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

A man lifts his son to give swab for coronavirus test at IGMC stadium in Vijayawada. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: There were 61,537 more novel coronavirus cases in India, taking the tally to 20,88,611 on Saturday, while the death toll rose to 42,518 with 933 more fatalities, the Health Ministry said.

The number of recoveries surged to 14,27,005 and the recovery rate rose to 68.32 per cent, according to ministry data.

There are 6,19,088 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), comprising 29.64 per cent of the caseload.

A total of 61,537 cases were added in a day, taking the tally to 20,88,611, it said.

This was the 10th day in a row that the COVID-19 tally increased by more than 50,000.

As many as 5,98,778 samples were tested on Friday, taking the total to 2,33,87,171 so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ICMR COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp