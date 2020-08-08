STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian and Chinese Armies in talks to ease standoff at Depsang in eastern Ladakh

Published: 08th August 2020 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army convoy passes through Snow Bound Zojila Pass situated at a height of 11,516 feet on its way to frontier region of Ladakh. (File Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The long-due discussion on the Depsang Bulge standoff in eastern Ladakh is finally taking place with the Division Commanders of the Indian and Chinese Armies holding a meeting on Saturday.

A senior Army officer said, “Major Generals of both sides are holding a meeting starting 11am in Daulat Beg Oldi. Depsang is included in the itinerary.” The officers will also discuss other areas where disengagement is stuck.

This meeting holds importance as the Depsang area had remained out of discussions so far. The Chinese Army has moved in to a point called the Y-Junction in Depsang bulge which is a narrow outlet. The Chinese are in a position to prevent Indian soldiers from reaching five patrolling points, each of which cover an area of 10-15 sq km. As reported earlier, the Indian Army will not be able to go to the Patrolling Points 10, 11, 11A, 12 and 13.

Also, the Chinese side did not honour the agreement between the Corps Commanders for disengagement from all the standoff points. While the Chinese Army moved back from Galwan Valley, it has continued with its presence at Gogra (PP 17A) and from the ridge of Finger 4 on the northern side of Pangong Tso.

Seeing the ambiguous behavior of the People’s Liberation Army on the ground, the Indian Army has begun preparations for the long haul with winter stocking of troops in full swing.

Both the sides have by now committed around 40,000 troops including armoured vehicles, artillery and missile launchers apart from major infantry troops on the ground along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. The Indian Army also has made precautionary deployments on other portions of the LAC.
 

