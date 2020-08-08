Maharashtra: Doctor rapes minor girl in clinic; booked

By PTI

THANE: A medical practitioner from Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra has been booked for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl at his clinic on July 31, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred after the doctor had examined all patients inside his clinic and sent away his staff, he said.

The accused has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

No arrest is made in the case so far, the official added.