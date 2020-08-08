STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan crisis: Aware of 12 MLAs going on excursion, BJP is united, says Satish Punia

Punia accused the Rajasthan Police of working as an agent of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

By ANI

CHOMU: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajasthan president Satish Punia on Saturday said that he is aware that 12 BJP MLAs were going for an excursion and accused the Congress of spreading rumours about party MLAs.

"I am very much aware of 12 BJP MLAs going for an excursion. Whenever BJP Legislature party meets, they all will be there as Rajasthan BJP is intact and united. Congress is spreading rumours about our MLAs with CM playing low-level politics," Punia told ANI.

"We trust our MLAs and it remains intact. It is Congress which does not trust its own MLAs," he added.

Punia accused the Rajasthan Police of working as an agent of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

"Rajasthan police is working as an agent of Ashok Gehlot and they were targetting our MLAs. Hence we have sent our MLAs on an excursion," he said

Meanwhile, Chomu MLA and BJP spokesperson Ramlal Sharma alleged that the Rajasthan government under Gehlot is misusing the power and threatening party MLAs to join Congress.

"Rajasthan government is misusing the power. They are violating the privacy of MLAs by tapping their phones. They have misused the power of the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG). They are bringing old cases of our MLAs and threatening them to take action if they refuse to join the Congress," Sharma said while speaking to the media.

Sharma said that though Gehlot has enough number of MLAs supporting his government, "he has lost credibility and trust of the people."

Rajasthan Assembly session is scheduled to begin on August 14.

The Congress MLAs were lodged at Jaipur's Fairmont Hotel after differences between Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot came out in open triggering a political crisis in the state.

Pilot was miffed after the SOG sent him a notice to record his statement in a case of alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state.

The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. However, the BJP has rejected the allegations.

